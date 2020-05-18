Work will begin today to replace the last timber bridge in the First Region of Kentucky.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the bridge project will take place on Baltimore Road in Hickman County.

The aging timber railway overpass structure is located near the end of Baltimore Road, about one-third of a mile west of the Hickman County-Graves County Line.

It was constructed in 1946 by the Illinois Central Railroad, with the rail line it crosses now owned by Canadian National Railroad.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the contractor will begin brush cutting and construction of an access road to facilitate future activities at the site, including placement of a crane.

Once the pre-construction work is completed, the contractor plans to close the roadway for up to 90 days to allow demolition and construction of a new plate girder concrete bridge.

The target completion date for all work at the site is May of 2021.