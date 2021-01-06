Results have been announced from a federal program focusing on serious crime in nine major cities, including Memphis.

On December 23rd, Attorney General William Barr announced the results of Operation LeGend, which began on July 8th in Kansas City, Missouri.

The campaign was started to address violent criminals, while also removing illegal firearms, narcotics and illicit monies off the streets.

Operation LeGend began in Memphis on August 6th, with a total of 266 arrests made.

The arrests included 46 for gun crimes and 24 for violent crimes such as carjacking, robbery, and using a firearm during a crime.

Reports also said a total of 210 firearms were seized by federal officers, along with over $670,000 in criminal proceeds.

During the four months, police recovered a combined 51,500 grams of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl in Memphis.