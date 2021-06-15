Report Shows Fulton County Almost COVID Clear

Fulton County is currently almost clear of COVID-19 cases.

Emergency Management Director J.L. Atwill announced on Monday, that Fulton County has only one active case of the virus.

During the monthly Fiscal Court meeting in Hickman, Atwill said 3,985 residents have taken their COVID vaccinations, which represents about half of the county population.

During the pandemic period, Fulton County recorded 502 positive cases of the virus, with 14 deaths attributed to those who had tested positive for coronavirus.