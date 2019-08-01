Federal officials are investigating a report that a man fired a gunshot while camping at Mammoth Cave National Park, an incident another camper says was prompted by an alleged sighting of Bigfoot.

Mammoth Cave officials said law enforcement rangers responded early Sunday to a report of a person with a firearm at one of the park’s backcountry campsites.

Brad Ginn says he and his girlfriend were camping nearby and were awakened around 1:00 in the morning by a man with his son.

The man said they were going to investigate strange noises.

Ginn said he heard a gunshot minutes later and the man returned to say Bigfoot had emerged from the woods.

Ginn said he and his girlfriend decided to leave the campsite and report the incident.

Park spokeswoman Molly Schroer says an investigation is continuing.