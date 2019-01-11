A reported domestic incident near Martin Primary and Elementary Schools prompted officials to lock down the two schools Friday afternoon.

Martin Assistant Chief of Police Phillip Fuqua says the incident was reported just before noon on Christine Street and that there were firearms inside the residence.

Fuqua says shortly after responding, officers learned there was no domestic or firearm incident occurring at the residence, and the lock downs were lifted.

Fuqua says the Martin Police Department thanks Weakley County 911 and the administrations and staff at both schools for their cooperation and assistance during the event.