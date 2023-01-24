Reports Indicate Chip Caray to be New St. Louis Cardinals Broadcaster

St. Louis native Chip Caray is being reported as the new play-by-play announcer for the St. Louis Cardinals television broadcasts.

Cary is the grandson of the late Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Caray, who also called games for St. Louis almost 25 years.

The 57 year old Cary is leaving Bally Sports South, where he called telecasts for the Atlanta Braves for the past 18 years.

Caray will be moving into a void created by the resignation of Dan McLaughlin, who left his position with Bally Sports Midwest last month following a third arrest for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in suburban St. Louis in early December.

McLaughlin was the play-by-play voice of Cardinals baseball for 24 seasons.