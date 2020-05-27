The latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health shows 65-percent of those who tested positive for coronavirus, have now recovered.

On Wednesday, reports showed 13,916 people have recovered from the virus.

Since the outbreak began in Tennessee, a total of 21,306 people have tested positive, with 353 deaths.

The counties of Davidson and Shelby have attributed to a large amount of the positive results, with a combined total of 6,325 cases and 165 deaths.

In Obion County since March 28th, 28 positive cases have been reported, with 15 recovered and one death.

In Weakley County, 26 cases have been reported, with 24 of those deemed as recovered.