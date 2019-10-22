Republican candidates for the seat of 77th District State Representative were invited to speak during Monday’s Obion County Commission meeting.

One of the four candidates on the ballot, Rusty Grills of Dyer County, refused the offer.

Before appointed Representative Casey Hood, Bob Kirk and Vaneda Webb were each given eight minutes to answer three identical questions, a letter from Grills to Budget Committee Chairman Sam Sinclair Jr. was introduced.

During the reading by Sinclair, Grills said he had attended the past three Commission meetings, and was displeased with the procedure used to appoint Hood as interim-Representative.

In the letter, Grills also expressed his thoughts of the Obion County Commissions attempt to select the next State Representative.

Following the reading of the letter, no comments were made by any of the Commission members pertaining to its content.