Republican candidates, seeking the party nomination for 77th District State Representative, answered questions in Union City on Monday.

During the Obion County Commission meeting, current Representative Casey Hood, along with Bob Kirk and Vaneda Webb, accepted the invitation to speak before the board and audience.

Of three questions posed, moderator Sam Sinclair Jr. first asked about the candidates stance on school vouchers.

Casey Hood, of Obion County, was the first to address the issue.

Bob Kirk, of Dyer County, was the second candidate to receive the question.

And Vaneda Webb, also of Dyer County, had the final word on the education issue.

Dyer County Republican candidate Rusty Grills did not take part in the invitation forum.