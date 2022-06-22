Representative Darby Announces Grants for Two Union City Locations

Grants to support arts and cultural activities have been announced for Obion County.

76th District State Representative Tandy Darby announced the Tennessee Arts Commission has awarded $89,620 to Discovery Park of America and Masquerade Theatre Incorporated in Union City.

Masquerade Theatre will receive $78,400, while Discovery Park will receive $11,200.

Representative Darby said the investments benefit economic development, tourism and a more balanced education for children.

The funding is the first of a series of grants that will be made throughout the coming year.