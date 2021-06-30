Representative Darby Said Industrial Park Grant Means Economic Growth

Tennessee 76th District State Representative Tandy Darby says a local Site Development Grant will create economic growth.

Representative Darby said he appreciated the work of both state and local officials, to secure $475,000 for the Northwest Tennessee Regional Industrial Center in Union City.

The grant funds will be used to replace and extend water lines, while also upgrading a booster station at the site.

In a press release, the Greenfield Republican said the investment in the industrial park will “create ripple effects” on the local economy.

Representative Darby went on to say he looked forward to seeing “the economic development and new jobs” that will come from the grant funding.