March 6, 2023
Representative Grills Announces Improvements for Highway 22 Between Obion County and Lake County

Tennessee 77th District State Representative Rusty Grills (left) speaks with a group following his speech at the Union City Rotary Club. During his visit, Representative Grills made an announcement concerning much needed road work on Highway 22. The road work between Obion and Lake County is slated for a two-year project…(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

Big news was announced on Friday concerning a major traffic artery connecting Obion and Lake County.

During a visit in Union City, 77th District State Representative Rusty Grills told Thunderbolt News about confirmed funding for work on Highway 22.(AUDIO)

 

Representative Grills said it appears work will begin very soon on the project.(AUDIO)

 

Representative Grills said the current plan calls for the Highway 22 project to be completed in two years.

Charles Choate

