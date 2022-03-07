Representative Grills Introduces Stalking Bill in Tennessee

State Representative Rusty Grills has introduced legislation to strengthen Tennessee’s anti-stalking laws.

The Newbern Republican said recent advancements in technology devices, like GPS trackers, can be beneficial, but can also be exploited by criminals in terrifying ways.

House Bill 2802 will now carry a Class-A misdemeanor charge of stalking, if an electronic tracking, or Global Positioning System device, is secretly used to monitor the location of an individual or their property without consent.

Grills proposed law differs from the current state law, which requires two separate “noncontinuous acts” to occur before someone can be charged.

A Class-A misdemeanor carries a maximum sentence of 11 months and 29 days in jail, along with a $2,500 fine.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported nearly 1,600 cases of stalking in 2020.