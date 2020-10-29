77th District State Representative Rusty Grills says he has questioned information concerning reported testing orders issued from the Tennessee Department of Health.

The issue began last week, when West Tennessee physician and clinic owner, Dr. Jimmy Hoppers, announced plans to defy a health department order to provide detailed information about patients who tested negative for COVID-19.

The Physicians Quality Care owner said doctors were being threatened with $500 a day fines, legal action and removal from the Medicare program, for not reporting information that was a clear violation of HIPPA statues.

Following citizens complaints, Grills told Thunderbolt News of his call to the Department of Health Commissioner. (AUDIO)

Representative Grills was asked about the response he received concerning the request for information, and threat of fines for non-compliance. (AUDIO)

The Dyer County Republican said he planned to stay on top of the issue, but was hopeful the problem was being corrected by the Department of Health.