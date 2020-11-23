Kentucky First District State Representative Steven Rudy has been named Majority Floor Leader.

The Republican from Paducah will serve his first term in the position.

The announcement came during a House Majority Caucus meeting to elect leaders for 2021 and 2022.

Republican House Speaker David Osborne was nominated for a second term, with Speaker Pro-Tem David Meade also nominated for a second term.

Both Osbourne and Meade must be affirmed by the entire House when they convene on January 5th, with Republicans holding a 75-25 majority in the House Chamber.