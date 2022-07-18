Representative Rusty Grills Endorsed by Right to Life

Tennessee 77th District State Representative Rusty Grills has been endorsed by the state’s Right to Life Political Action Committee.

The committee commended the Newbern Republican for his commitment to protecting the lives of unborn children.

Representative Grills received a 100-percent pro-life rating from the Tennessee Right to Life, for his voting record during the 112th General Assembly.

The score is based on his support of legislation during the last two years, that included strengthening an existing state law banning mail-order abortions, ensuring the dignified disposal of human fetal remains and preventing abortion advocacy in public schools.

Grills said he was honored to have the support of the Right to Life Committee, and said he would continue his commitment to defend the defenseless.