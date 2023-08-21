Representative Rusty Grills Introduces Juvenile Violent Crime Bills

Tennessee State Representative Rusty Grills has introduced legislation to combat an increase in violent crimes by juveniles.

House Bill 7030 and 7031 are among several legislative proposals for this week’s special session dealing with public safety and mental health.

The bills introduced by Grills would allow the transfer of juveniles aged 16 and up, to adult criminal court on charges of theft or burglary involving a firearm.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation data shows approximately 1,400 felony crimes were committed by juveniles with a firearm in 2021.

Representative Grills said serious crimes should have serious consequences, and treating juveniles as adults will ensure victim’s rights are upheld.