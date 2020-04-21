Tennessee 77th District State Representative Rusty Grills said he hopes the state economy will now begin to recover.

The Dyer County Republican told Thunderbolt News he was glad the state is going to open up for business.

Grills said Governor Bill Lee has done a good job in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, by balancing issues with the virus and the economy.

Grills said the Governor has provided good leadership, while protecting the rights of the citizens.

Grills said if residents will continue to use social distancing, and good hygiene, the recovery efforts will be successful.