Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has called for a special session of the General Assembly.

On Thursday, Governor Lee said the session will start on August 23rd to elect a new Speaker of the House.

Current Speaker Glen Casada will resign his position on August 12th, after lewd and racist text messages between him and his former chief of staff were leaked to the media.

Following the announcement, State Representative Bill Sanderson spoke with Thunderbolt News about the session.

Representative Sanderson said a House Caucus meeting will be held in July to have a “unified” decision, with positioning already underway for the seat.

As far as the resignation of Speaker Casada, Sanderson said the outcry of the public and media, over the accusations, had grown to large.

The Kenton Republican said he anticipates being in Nashville for the special session for one, or possibly two days.