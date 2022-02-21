Representative Tandy Darby Says Northwest Tennessee Positioned for Growth

Tennessee 76th District State Representative Tandy Darby says he continues to work for new jobs and improved education.

Following Friday’s Weakley County Legislative Breakfast, on the campus of UT-Martin, Darby told Thunderbolt News he was anxious to hear and see Governor Bill Lee’s plan for the Basic Education Program.(AUDIO)

The Greenfield Republican also said he was excited at the possibilities for Northwest Tennessee, due to the announcement from the Ford Motor Company to establish the Blue Oval City Megasite.(AUDIO)

Darby said he was also thankful for past officials, whose vision of transportation is now allowing enhanced opportunities for industrial growth.(AUDIO)

Darby was joined at the Weakley County Legislative event with Mayor Jake Bynum and 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff.

