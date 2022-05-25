Reps. Kustoff, Hill introduce CDBG Modernization Act

On Tuesday, Tennessee Congressman David Kustoff and Arkansas Congressman French Hill introduced the CDBG Modernization Act.

The bill will establish a new formula for calculating the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD’s) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding for cities and counties.

Since its last update in 1978, the program’s ability to effectively allocate funds for activities such as economic development, community support, housing, and infrastructure has diminished. Today’s outdated formula has resulted in many better off communities receiving more funding than distressed communities that could put the funds to better use.

In a statement, Congressman Kustoff said Memphis and Jackson are just two of many communities across the country that have missed out on funding due to the program’s old and inefficient formula.

Kustoff added that his bill will establish a new and updated formula that more accurately targets funds to community needs.