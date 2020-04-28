Republican candidate David Hawks is withdrawing from the August Primary for 76th District State Representative due to family health concerns.

Mr. Hawks, a Weakley County Commissioner from Martin, tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

Mr. Hawks says he believes all the Republican candidates are true conservatives and wants to see a clean race for State Representative.

The Republican Primary will be Thursday, August 6th. No Democrats qualified for the Democratic Primary.

The State General Election will be Tuesday, November 3rd.

(photo courtesy Weakley County government)