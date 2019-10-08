Four qualifying candidates, seeking the Republican nomination for 77th District State Representative, will speak to the Obion County Legislative body.

During Monday’s Budget Committee meeting, Mayor Benny McGuire outlined a potential plan for those addressing the board.

During the discussion, Budge Committee member Ricky Boyd recommended all attending candidates speak on the issue of school vouchers.

Budget Committee Chairman Sam Sinclair Jr. will serve as the moderator for the time the candidates speak on the morning of October 21st.

Republicans running for the primary include current Representative Casey Hood of Obion County, along with Rusty Grills, Bob Kirk and Vanedda Prince Webb of Dyer County.