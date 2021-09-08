Republican Jim Powell announces candidacy for 27th Judicial District Attorney General

Obion County native Jim Powell is officially announcing his candidacy for the office of District Attorney General for the 27th Judicial District, which is made up of Obion and Weakley Counties.

Powell has been a practicing attorney in the area for over 20 years and is presently an attorney with the law firm of Whitledge & Biehslich, PLLC, in Martin, where his practice consists mostly of criminal defense and family law.

He previously served as an Assistant District Attorney for the 27th Judicial District.

Powell obtained his Doctor of Jurisprudence from the New England School of Law in Boston, Massachusetts, and has also been an adjunct professor at UT Martin, where he taught Tennessee criminal law and constitutional law.

He has also served as the delinquent tax attorney for Obion County.

Powell was born and raised in Obion County, where he resides with his wife, Tina. The couple has four children, Lauren Walker and Caroline Powell, who reside in Rhode Island, and Stephanie Veatch and Michael Cox, who reside in Union City.

In his spare time, Powell enjoys playing golf and working outdoors on his land in Obion County.