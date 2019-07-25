A request for additional funds for Everett Stewart Regional Airport was made at Wednesday’s Obion County Budget Committee meeting.

County Commissioner, and Airport board member Jim Bondurant, made the request for five thousand additional dollars to help fund an airport manager.

Bondurant pled his case to the board, to help hire interim manager Chris Rogers, who is currently being paid $48-thousand dollars a year, with no benefits.

Bondurant said a $25,000 request was being made to both Obion County and Weakley County for the upcoming budget.

After Bondurant discussed airport operations, which included a “rainy day fund” of over $600,000, Budget Committee members Terry Roberts and Ricky Boyd commented on the requested increase in money.

The request will be presented to the full County Commission as part of the fiscal year budget approval in August.