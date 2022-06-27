June 27, 2022
Rescue Boats Resume Search for Missing Fulton County Boater

Boaters arrived at the Hickman harbor Monday morning to resume the search for a Fulton County man…(photo: Charles Choate – 104.8 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

Rescue teams take off Monday morning to resume the search for 48 year old Jason Jowers, of Fulton County, whose unmanned boat was discovered on Saturday..(photo:Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

Rescue teams left Hickman’s Elvis Stahr Harbor on Monday morning in hopes of locating a missing boater.

48 year old Jason Jowers, of Fulton County, has been the subject of a search, since his unmanned boat was located on the Mississippi River on Saturday.

Crews left the harbor this morning, and plan to scour the river down to No.8 Island.

Jowers boat was discovered, with the motor still running, near the island.

Photos of the rescue team launch have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

 

Charles Choate

