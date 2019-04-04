Union City Council members were addressed Tuesday afternoon by a resident concerned about the recent death of an individual at the Obion County Jail.

During public comments, Nathan Grasfeder became emotional when speaking to the Council about the death of 37 year old Sterling Higgins, of Union City.

City Manager Kathy Dillon responded to Grasfeder’s concerns, ensuring him of an ongoing full investigation.

Ms. Dillon said the toxicology report was estimated to take about six weeks, and she anticipated the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation of releasing their findings when the investigation is completed.