Dresden residents and businesses were without power for a time Wednesday morning during a power outage.

Weakley County Municipal Electric System General Manager Faron Collins says one of the phases of a three-phase switch burned off near the Dresden substation.

Mr. Collins says crews had to turn off the substation to make the necessary repairs.

Collins says a little over 2,000 residents were affected by the outage, along with several businesses. Traffic lights in Dresden were also affected during the outage.

Crews were able to make the repairs and restore power in about 30 minutes.

