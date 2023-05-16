Residents Seeking Repair to Damaged Stone Road and River Road in Obion County

Obion County Commissioners heard a written complaint during their monthly meeting on Monday.

Commissioner Rob Holman read a letter written by residents of Stone Road and River Road, pertaining to damage that occurred during the construction of the solar farm at Everett Stewart Regional Airport.

The residents urged Commission members to view the damage that occurred during the project.(AUDIO)

County Mayor Steve Carr said he has not received good cooperation from those who were part of the solar farm project.(AUDIO)

Following the reading of the letter, and remarks by Mayor Carr, Commission members voted to have the Road Department repair the road for the residents, with the bill to be submitted to solar farm contractors.

Photos of the damaged roads have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.