The diligent work of Obion County’s Budget Chairman has led to the unanimous approval of a one-time bonus for county teachers and support staff.

The actions came following a recent meeting by the Budget Committee, in which a 3-2 vote denied the movement of a two-percent raise proposal by Director of Schools Tim Watkins.

Speaking with the full commission on Friday, Budget Chairman Sam Sinclair Jr. said his initial vote of “no” was not against teachers in the county.

Sinclair acknowledged the funding issue concerning local educators had affected him in a personal way.

After reviewing many options, Sinclair said a County Technical Assistance Service member proposed a resolution of a $750 bonus, which was being used by multiple school systems.

The unanimous vote allows the school system to use funding from their fund balance, along with projected to present the teachers and support staff with the bonus.