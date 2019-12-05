For the first time, the Fulton County School System will have a full time School Resource Officer on duty.

Following a committee screening of applicants, Hickman City Commissioners this week hired Chad Parker, of Hickman, to fill the position.

Parker is a former Hickman and Mayfield police officer, who recently retired as an officer with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.

School Superintendent Aaron Collins said the hiring was an addition to security efforts ongoing at the campus.

Superintendent Collins said the much needed position will be a benefit to the staff, students and community.

City Manager David Gallagher said Parker was hired as a City of Hickman employee, but will be paid by the school system on a 215 day contract.