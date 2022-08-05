August 5, 2022
Rested Newgarden seeking IndyCar lead at home in Nashville

Josef Newgarden waves after winning the IndyCar Series auto race Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Josef Newgarden finished a disappointing 10th in the debut Music City Grand Prix on the downtown streets of his Nashville hometown.

That’s not good enough to keep Newgarden in the hunt for a third IndyCar title, so the American slimmed down his schedule this week to ensure he’s rested for Sunday’s race.

He’s had a disruptive two weeks since he collapsed following a crash at Iowa and hit his head.

Newgarden admits he wasn’t at 100% when he raced last week at Indianapolis.

He’s third in the standings.

Team Penske teammate Will Power is the points leader with four races remaining.

