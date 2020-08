Staff employees of the Obion County Courthouse held a retirement ceremony on Friday for a longtime employee.

The honoree of the event was Doris Pirtle, who has served as the courthouse custodian for 32 years.

County Mayor Benny McGuire introduced Ms. Pirtle to those in attendance. (AUDIO)

(MCGUIRE) NEWS240E

The event included cake and snacks for those in attendance, and a money tree for Ms. Pirtle.