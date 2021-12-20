December 20, 2021
Retirement Reception Held for Union City Chief of Police

Union City Police Chief Perry Barfield is shown with his presentation by City Manager Kathy Dillon….(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

Union City Police Chief Perry Barfield was presented his engraved service weapon at Friday’s retirement reception….(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

 

 

 

A big crowd of friends, family and law enforcement officers turned out Friday afternoon in Union City, to visit with Police Chief Perry Barfield.

A retirement reception was held in his honor at the Eddie Cox Senior Center.

Chief Barfield will retire from the Union City Police Department at the end of the year, after almost four decades of service to the community.

During the event, City Manager Kathy Dillon spoke to those in attendance.(AUDIO)

 

Ms. Dillion then presented Chief Barfield with a retirement gift.(AUDIO)

 

Chief Barfield was also presented his service weapon, which was engraved in honor of his retirement.

Photos from the reception have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Charles Choate

