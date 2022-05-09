Return of Zaxby’s and Downtown Development Part of Union City Business Plans

Union City Council members were given an update on possible business growth and expansion in the city.

Art Sparks, with the Obion County Joint Economic Development Corporation, informed the board about negotiations and recruitment ongoing with potential businesses.

Sparks began with an update on the recently closed Zaxby’s restaurant in Union City.(AUDIO)

Sparks said interest is also being shown in development in the downtown area.(AUDIO)

The Economic Development Chairman also addressed the issue with recruiting chain restaurants to Union City.(AUDIO)

Sparks also told the board that there is the potential for home building in the future, with several properties also available for potential business growth.