A memorial service was held August 17 at Faith Lutheran Church in Union City for Chaplain Major the Reverend Shawn David Hunze, age 52, of Union City.

Rev. Hunze was serving Faith Lutheran Church in Union City and Trinity Lutheran Church in Dyersburg before passing away suddenly at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

His remains will be laid to rest August 30 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville with full military honors.