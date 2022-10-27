Rev. Wendell Jellison, 76, Greenfield

Funeral services for Rev. Wendell Ora Jellison, age 76, of Greenfield, will be Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 10:00 at First United Pentecostal Church in Greenfield.

Visitation will be Friday, October 28, 2022, from 5:00 until 8:00 at the church.

Williams Funeral Home of Greenfield in charge of arrangements.

Another visitation will be held at Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home in Portland, Indiana on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 11:00 until the time of service at 1:00.

Burial will be in the Antioch Cemetery.

Rev. Jellison pastored Greenfield’s First United Pentecostal Church for 18 years and previously pastored churches in Dresden, Presque Isle, Maine, Westfield, Maine, and Sullivan, Indiana.

He also led a very successful, nationwide evangelistic ministry for over 25 years, including the formulating of several gospel singing groups, primarily that of his family singing group, The Jellisons.