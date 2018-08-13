Revel Enterprises, Inc. has announced it will invest $2.3 million dollars to expand operations in Paris and create 64 jobs over the next five years.

Revel Enterprises will convert the 60,000-square-foot spec building in the Paris-Henry County Industrial Park into a warehouse and distribution facility, which is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2019.

Revel Enterprises, doing business as Auto Truck Toys-dot-com is a leading aftermarket distributor of automotive, truck and SUV accessories. The company offers more than 40,000 products from the industry’s top manufacturers.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...