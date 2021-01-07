The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says a reward has been doubled for information concerning a poached elk in Claiborne County.

Reports said $5,000 is now being offered in connection with the elk carcass, which was discovered by a hunter at the North Curmerland Wildlife Management Area on December 31st.

Officers said the elk appeared to have been shot, and multiple parts of the animal had been removed, including the head.

TWRA reports said biological evidence was taken and the incident remains under investigation.