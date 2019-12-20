The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in conjunction with the Humboldt Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, are offering a reward in connection with stolen guns.

The reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms from Humboldt Gun and Pawn, a federal firearm licensee.

On December 2nd, Humboldt Gun and Pawn was burglarized with eight firearms reported stolen to the Humboldt Police Department.

ATF is offering the reward for the amount of up to $2,500, which will be matched for a total reward of up to $5,000.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms or the Humboldt Police Department.