A reward for information on the suspicious package found last week at a Henry County bank has been increased.

Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew says the sheriff’s office and Security Bank and Trust are now offering a $3,000 dollar reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for placing the fake explosive device at the Security Bank location on Highway 79 North in Buchanan last Thursday morning.

Sheriff Belew says anyone with information should contact Investigator Gary Vandiver at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

