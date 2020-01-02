A reward is being offered for the shooting of a bald eagle in West Tennessee.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, are investigating the shooting of the eagle on December 30th in Decatur County.

A TWRA Wildlife Officer responded to the call and the eagle was transported alive, but injured, to the North Madison Animal Hospital on New Years Eve.

After examination, it was determined the injuries sustained were incurable, and the eagle was euthanized.

Bald eagles are still protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Violations of these statutes carry a maximum criminal penalty of up to $100,000.00 and/or one year in federal prison.

TWRA officials are now urging anyone with any information about the shooting of the eagle, to contact the Region 1 Office, or the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

A $2,500 reward is being offered.