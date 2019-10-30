Union City police investigators are seeking public assistance in an arson investigation.

On Saturday night, October 26th, firefighters from Union City, South Fulton and Rives were called just after 9:00, to a house fire located at 1117 South Third Street.

The home was destroyed, and investigators have now ruled the fire as intentionally set.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity near the residence, or has information about the arson, is urged to contact the Union City Police Department or their Crime Stoppers TipLine.

A tip leading to an arrest or conviction of the arsonist could earn a cash reward of up to $6,000.