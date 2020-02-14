The Martin Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in an incident at the AT&T store in Martin.

The photo was taken at another incident at the AT&T store in Benton, Kentucky.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the subject.

Anyone with good information will remain anonymous.

Information is paid out on first come first serve basis.

If you have information on the person in the photo, contact the Martin Police Department.