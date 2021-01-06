The Martin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a subject in connection with a theft.

The subject was observed stealing tires and rims off a vehicle at a local business in Martin.

The vehicle has some damage to the front passenger’s side fender and has a Christmas bow in the grill.

Weakley County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the subjects.

Contact the Weakley County Crime Stoppers at 587-2611.