Reward Offered for Murray Man Wanted for Murder

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a Murray man wanted for murder.

West Kentucky Crime Stoppers is offering the reward for 20 year old Khalil Griffin, in connection with a shooting in Paducah.

Griffin is charged in the death of 28 year old Thomas Willett, who was discovered shot at the intersection of Elmdale Drive and Jameswood Drive on June 10th.

Willett was taken to a Paducah hospital, but died a short time later.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Khalil Griffin is urged to contact the Paducah Police Department, or their nearest law enforcement agency.