Reynolds Brother Oil Company President: Avoid Panic Buying of Gasoline

A ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline is causing both fear and panic from gasoline consumers.

The attack caused the main pipeline from Houston, Texas to Linden, New Jersey to cease operations.

Reynolds Brothers Oil Company President Jimmy White told Thunderbolt News that a portion of the pipeline is now back in operations.

White said while a spur of that pipeline does supply the Nashville terminal, other sources are available for local fuel.(AUDIO)

White said with the shutdown, it will take time to fully restore the flow through the pipeline.(AUDIO)

In a message for local consumers, the company President urged calm and patience as the issue is being corrected.(AUDIO)

While gasoline prices did rise about twelve-cents in Union City on Tuesday, White said rumors of $5.00 to $10.00 prices for gasoline are unfounded at this time.