“Rhythm on the Rails” Concert Series Begins Tonight at Discovery Park of America

Tonight is the opening night for “Rhythm on the Rails” at Discovery Park of America.

The free Friday night concert series is a big outdoor attraction, with a wide variety of music genres featured during the Summer Music Series.

Due to the chance of precipitation tonight, Marketing Director Clare Saum said some changes have been made for the opening show.(AUDIO)

Beckham was the Season 14 runner-up on American Idol, with the band Texas Hill featuring Season 9 third place winner Casey James and Adam Wakefield, who took runner-up honors on Season 10 of The Voice.

Doors will open tonight at Discovery Park at 5:30.