A night of live musical entertainment will take place at Discovery Park of America tonight.

Rhythm on the Rails will be held near the train depot.

This week, the lineup includes Katie Thorpe Tohn and The Kicking Keys Duo of Roger and Barry, along with Seeing Red.

Gates will open at 5:30, with music starting at 6:30.

Admission is $5.00 for non-members and free for members, with everyone urged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.