A longtime Obion County Commissioner has passed away.

80 year old Richard Arnold, of Union City, passed away Monday morning at Baptist Memorial Hospital.

Mr. Arnold had served as a County Commissioner since September 1st of 1994.

During his time of serving the residents of Obion County, Mr. Arnold was on many boards, including most recently the Budget Committee, Solid Waste Committee and Northwest Tennessee Regional Port Authority.

In 2017, Mr. Arnold was named the “Robert M. Wormsley Outstanding County Official of the Year”, and in 2018, he was named the President of the Tennessee County Commissioner Association.

Mr. Arnold was also active as a coach in youth baseball in Union City and also served as a TSSAA football referee and baseball umpire.

Funeral services will take place Thursday at 1:00 at Second Baptist Church, with burial at East View Cemetery.